Global Wall Panel Market Size Study, by Material, Type and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

A wall panel is a single piece of material which usually cut into a rectangular shape and serves as the exposed and visible covering for the wall. They are used as functional as well as decorative material that offers highly insulating and soundproof properties to the users. This material is often available with some measures of endurance or ease of replaceability to the users. The use of wall panels can reduce the cost of construction by offering reliable appearance to the paneled surface without using any other finishing material, such as paint. These materials are also available in eco-friendly form, which is made of the fibrous residue of sugarcane, and thus, they are recyclable, biodegradable, and compostable. Therefore, these factors are enhancing the utilization of wall panels around the world. Moreover, the rise in the number of construction activities in the developed & developing countries, along with the increasing consumer spending on home décor products with a rising number of households are few other factors responsible for the market growth over the forecast period. According to the survey of Office for National Statistics in 2017, it is projected that there were nearly 27.2 million households in the United Kingdom that are increased by approximately 6% total number of households since 2007. Similarly, as per the Australian Institute of Family Studies, the number of households in Australia was estimated at around 9.24 million in 2016 and is increased to almost 12.68 million by 2036. This, in turn, is likely to leverage the demand for wall panels around the world, due to the rising urbanization all over the world. Recently, the COVID-19 is widely spread throughout the world, thus various regional governments are putting temporary restrictions on the construction activities to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. This is likely to inhibit the usage of Wall Panel thereby, the market would decline significantly at least this year. However, the availability of substitutes is one of the major factors impeding the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.



The regional analysis of the global Wall Panel market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the huge investment made on home décor products, along with the presence of a significant number of manufacturers in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the increasing number of commercial & residential construction projects, along with the rapidly growing urbanization would create lucrative growth prospects for the Wall Panel market across the Asia-Pacific region.



Major market player included in this report are:

Armstrong World Industries, Inc.

Vicoustic

Caimi Brevetti

Ideal Décor

Wizard + Genius

Walldecor3d

Fasade Ideas

Rona, Inc.

Eurocoustic Products Ltd

CELENIT Isolanti Naturali



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



By Material:

Metal

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

Wood

Medium-density fibreboard (MDF)

Others



By Type:

Standard (Flat)

3D Wall Panels



Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027



Target Audience of the Global Wall Panel Market in Market Study:



Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors



