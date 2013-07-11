Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Warehouse Management System Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Warehouse Management System (WMS) market to grow at a CAGR of 16.15 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need for companies to reduce their overall cost. The Global Warehouse Management Software market has also been witnessing the emergence of software-as-a-service (SaaS) based solutions. However, the high cost needed to implement WMS could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Warehouse Management System Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Warehouse Management System market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include HighJump Software Inc., Manhattan Associates Inc., Oracle Corp., and Redprairie Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Acatech Solutions Inc ., Accellos Inc., Access Data System, Advanced Systems Consultants, AFS Technologies Inc., AGI Worldwide, Aldata, Appolis Inc., Aqui Tec, Argos Software, ASC Inc., Asgard Software, ATMS, Automation Associates Inc., BFC Software, Bloxx IT Solutions, Boon Software, Cadre Technologies, Camelot 3Pl Software, Deposco, eBizNEt Solutions, HAL Systems, HighJump Software, Infor, RedPrairie Corp., Logitity, @logistics Reply, Manhattan Associates, Oracle Corp ., SAP AG., and Softeon Inc.



Companies Mentioned



