Global Waste to Energy Market - Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Global energy market is witnessing a shift toward waste to energy technologies as a result of the increasing energy demand worldwide, depletion of conventional energy sources, and growing concerns of environmental pollution from conventional energy sources. Governments across the globe and social organizations are offering financial schemes for encouraging generation of energy from agricultural and industrial waste. The waste to energy market is expected to reach a market size of USD 29.98 billion by 2015 at a CAGR of 5.5%. This growth is expected because of the increasing influence of WTE for generation of electricity and heat required for various applications.



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Waste to energy (WTE) involves processing of municipal solid waste into heat, electricity, and refuse derived fuel (RDF). This power generation technique is facilitating efficient garbage management while providing clear and efficient energy out of waste. Currently, there are very few organizations active in waste to energy market; however, it is expected to witness tremendous growth rate in the next five years because of the participation of developing countries in energy generation from waste. Research and development is also expected to resolve the problems of efficiency and energy conversions, thus making waste a mainstream of energy source in the coming years.



Market Segmentation



Based on Technology



- Incineration

- Gasification

- Pyrolysis

- Anaerobic Digestion



This research report analyzes the market based on its market segments and major geographies. The major regions analyzed under this research report are North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.



This report provides comprehensive analysis of:



- Current industry trends

- Factors driving market growth

- Restraints

- Industry structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report also provides analysis of technological developments in the industry, Porter’s five force model analysis, and complete company profiles of the top market players. It includes a review of the micro and macro factors significant with respect to existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Major Players



Some of the key players dominating this market are Austrian Energy & Environment Group GmbH, Arrow Ecology Ltd., Kompogas Axpo Ag, Babcock & Wilcox Volund A/S, Biogen Greenfinch, BLuefire Ethanol, Bta International GmbH, Community Power Corporation, Covanta Energy Corporation, Ecocorp, Emery Energy Company, and others.



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