Analysts forecast the Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 10.53 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing price of purchasing and using fresh water. The Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment market has also been witnessing an increased water demand, leading to a major gap between water demand and supply. However, the lack of infrastructure in the Wastewater Treatment industry could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the APAC regions, and Western Europe. It also covers the Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space include Abengoa SA, Acciona SA, Danfoss A/S, and GE Infrastructure Water and Process Technologies Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are A1 PressureJet Systems Pvt. Ltd., Ace Water Treatment Co. Ltd., ACWA Holding Co., Adani Power Ltd., AdelaideAqua Pty. Ltd., Aeromix Systems Inc., AES Arabia Ltd., Agbar Capital S.A., Aguas Antofagasta S.A., Aguas De Portugal, AJ Lucas Group Ltd., Alaqua Inc., Alfa Laval AB, Alkyon Hydraulic Consultancy and Research B.V., Al-Suwaiket Group, American Water Chemical Inc., American Water Works Co. Inc., Ampac USA Inc., Ampco Pumps Co. Inc., Applied Membranes Inc., Aqua America Inc., Aqua Engineering GmbH, Aqua-Chem Inc., Aqualyng AS, Aquantis GmbH, AquaSure Pty. Ltd., AquaSwiss AG, Aquatech International Corp., Arabian Japanese Membrane Co., Areva T and D SAS, Atomstroyexport JSC, Aurecon Group Brand Pte. Ltd., Aurum Process Technology S.L., Avista Technologies Inc., Baosteel Group Corp., Barbados Water Authority Ltd., Bechtel Corp., Befesa Agua S.A., Befesa Medio Ambiente S.A., Biwater AEWT Inc., Black and Veatch Holding Co., Buss-SMS-Canzler GmbH, BWA Water Additives LLC, BWT Aktiengesellschaft, Cadagua S.A., Calgon Carbon Corp., CAP S.A., Cat Pumps International NV, Ceram Hyd SAS, CH2M HILL Companies Ltd., Chem Process Systems, Chemtex Speciality Ltd., Chevron Corp., China National Chemical Corp., China National Chemical Engineering Co. Ltd., Clean Membranes Inc., Colfax Corp., Consolidated Water Co. Ltd., Culligan Water Technologies Inc., Delek Group Ltd., Dequest AG, Dhanoa Minerals Ltd., Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction Co. Ltd., Dow Chemical Co., Drema Waterbehandeling B.V., Dudek and Associates Inc., DXV Water Technologies LLC, Encon Evaporators, Energy Recovery Inc., ENPAR Technologies Inc., ExxonMobil Corp., FCI Watermakers, Fichtner GmbH and Co. KG, Filtrix Pentair Inc., Fisia Italimpianti S.p.A., Flakt Woods Group SA, Flowserve Corp., Fluid Equipment Development Co., GEA Process Engineering Inc., Genesis Water Technologies Inc., Geo Processors USA Inc., Ghana Water Company Ltd., Global Aqua Technologies Co. Ltd., H2O Innovation Inc., H2O Surplus Ltd., Habtoor Leighton Group, Hach Co., Haffmans Pentair Inc., Halcrow Group Inc., Hallmark Tubular Solutions Ltd., Hamworthy plc, Hitachi Zosen Corp., HRS Heat Exchangers Ltd., Hutchison Water International Holdings Pte. Ltd., Hydration Technology Innovations LLC, Hydro-Electric Corp., Hyflux Ltd., IHI Corp., Inge GmbH, Israel Chemical Ltd., Israel Desalination Enterprises (IDE) Technologies Ltd., Itochu Corp., ITT Corp., JR Filanc Construction Co. Inc., Kemira Water Solutions Inc., KfW Bankengruppe, Kindasa Water Services Co., King Lee Technologies, Kishor Pumps Pvt. Ltd., Koch Membrane Systems Inc., KSB AG, Kubota Corp.,Kurita Water Industries Ltd., LaMotte Co. Inc., Layne Christensen Co., Lenntech BV, Lyng Group AS, Lyonnaise des Eaux France SA, MAEC-Kazatomprom LLP, MAEC-Kazatomprom LLP, McConnell Dowell Corp. Ltd., Mediterranean Basin Waters S.A., Metito Holdings Ltd., Mid South Chemical Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Corp., Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Modern Water Plc., MTS Valves and Technology SL, Nalco Co., Namibia Water Corp. Ltd., Nanjing QiRui Water Treatment Equipment and Engineering Co. Ltd., NanoH2O Inc., Nexant Inc., Nijhuis Water Technology Inc., Nirosoft Industries Ltd., Nitto Denko Corp., Norit Holding B.V., Oasys Water Inc., Ohl Medio Ambiente, Inima Chile Ltda., Oman Power and Water Procurement Co., Osmoflo Pty. Ltd., Pall Corp., Paradise Environmental Services Pvt. Ltd., PC GmbH, Pentair Inc., Permionics Pvt. Ltd., Poseidon Resource Corp., Professional Water Technologies Inc., Prominent Dosiertechnik GmbH, Pure Aqua Inc., R3 Fusion Inc., Reverse Osmosis Chemicals Inc., ROC Components AG, RS Hydro Ltd., RWL Water LLC, Saltworks Technologies Inc., Samsung C and T Corp., SASAKURA Engineering Co. Ltd., Schlumberger Water Services Inc., Seaflex Ltd., Sep-Pro Systems Inc., Severn Trent Services Inc., Shivsu Canadian Clear International Ltd., Siemens Water Technologies Corp., Sinclair Knight Merz Pty. Ltd., Sinohydro Corp., SKM Enviros, SNC-Lavalin Group Inc., South Australian Water Corp., SPX Corp., State Oil Company of Azerbaijan, Suez Environnement Co., Suhail Bahwan Group LLC, Sulzer Ltd., Swedish Vattenfall AB, TAM Environmental Services, Tech Universal Group, Thames Water Utilities Ltd., Titanium Tantalum Products Ltd., Torishima Pump Mfg. Co. Ltd., Toyobo Co. Ltd., Transocean Inc., TriSep Inc., Trunz Water Systems AG, Uni-Flo Services Ltd., United Water Resources Inc., Va Tech Wabag Ltd., Veolia Water Solutions and Technologies S.A., Voltea BV, Vontron Technology Co. Ltd., Wagtech WTD, Waterra Ltd., Watertec TA Gmbh, Xylem Inc., and Zhonghe Seawater Desalination Engineering Co. Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



