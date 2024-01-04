Global Water-Soluble Fertilizers Market Set to Reach $25.1 Billion by 2028, Fueled by Rising Demand for Precision Farming and Horticulture

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2024 -- A recent research report titled "Water-soluble Fertilizers Market by Type, Mode of Application, Form, Crop Type, and Region" published by MarketsandMarkets reveals a robust growth trajectory for the water-soluble fertilizers market. Estimated at USD 18.3 billion in 2023, the market is projected to reach USD 25.1 billion by 2028, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5%.



Water-soluble fertilizers, comprising an optimal blend of nitrogen, phosphate, potassium (NPK), and essential micronutrients, are gaining popularity due to their easy solubility in water, making them ideal for drip irrigation. The report highlights the surge in nutrient deficiency cases in crops and plants, coupled with the global need for increased agricultural output, as key drivers for the market's growth. The efficiency of nutrient absorption by crops, along with the rising adoption of precision farming, horticulture, and hydroponics, further contributes to the increasing demand for water-soluble fertilizers.



Key Findings:



Nitrogenous Fertilizers Dominate:



The water-soluble nitrogenous fertilizer segment leads the market, driven by the high demand for nitrogen at all stages of crop growth. Nitrogen's crucial role in chlorophyll formation and energy optimization within plants makes it a vital component for optimal yield.



Fertigation on the Rise:



The fertigation mode of application, involving the supply of dissolved fertilizer through irrigation systems, is gaining traction. The combination of fertilization and irrigation in a single process enables efficient nutrient and water management, saving time and resources for growers.



Horticulture Driving Demand:



The cultivation of high-value food and ornamental plants, known as horticulture, is on the rise. The increased focus on growing fruits, vegetables, and decorative indoor plants is boosting the demand for water-soluble fertilizers to enhance crop productivity.



Preference for Dry Form:



The convenience of storage, longer shelf life, ease of mixing, and availability of customized blends are factors contributing to the growing demand for the dry form of water-soluble fertilizers. Dry fertilizers, including granules and powder, are gaining popularity among growers.



Asia Pacific Leading Growth:



Asia Pacific, particularly countries like India and China, with a strong dependence on agriculture, provides significant growth prospects for the water-soluble fertilizers market. The region's escalating food demand and population, coupled with the presence of key players, contribute to the market's robust growth.



Key Players:



Nutrien, Israel Chemical Company, SQM, K+S Aktiengesellschaft, Yara International, Haifa Chemicals Ltd, Compo GmbH, Coromandel International Ltd, The Mosaic Company, Hebei Monband Water Soluble Fertilizers Co., Ltd, Agafert, EuroChem, Azoty Group, Vakichim, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, IFFCO, SPIC, Aries Agro Ltd, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, Incitec.



As the global agricultural landscape evolves, the water-soluble fertilizers market is poised for significant expansion, driven by technological advancements and the increasing emphasis on sustainable and efficient farming practices.



