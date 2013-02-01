Global Water Technologies Group Offering World Class Water Purifying Solutions

Guadalajara Centro, Jalisco -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- Over the past few years there has been an increase in demand for purified water. Water consumption from purified bottled water has increased to a great extent owing the poor quality of water available at homes. Global Water Technologies Group is a company that focuses on providing purified water jugs through their plantas purificadoras de agua. The water produced in these plants is free from all types of contamination and offer great taste. They have been in this business for more than twenty years and have installed more than two thousand water purifier plants in Mexico. The use certified equipment components and facilities for the production of absolutely safe drinking water.



Majority of water plants in Mexico are outnumbering the big brands as they require less investment and focuses mainly on local distribution. Global Water Technologies Group offers plastic packaging solutions to some of the leading brands in the field of Food & Beverage, Pharma and FMCG. The company deals in domestic markets as well as export markets and some of the well known companies include Pepsi, Coca cola, Nestle, Cadbury, Pfizer and many more. Over the last five years, the company has emerged as a leading in plantas purificadoras de agua. Unlike most of the international and local companies, Global Water Technologies Group offers extremely reduced prices which have helped them to emerge as a leading company in installation of water purification plants in Mexico. Recently, the company has entered the personal care and liquor segment.



Water is one of the most precious natural resource and only three percent of the world’s water exists as fresh water. Different parts of the world are facing the crisis of water supply shortage and Global Water Technologies is definitely contributing a lot towards this growing problem. The plantas purificadoras de agua from Global Water Technologies does not require huge investments or large factories. The company certainly helps to build a successful business that not only focuses on making money but ensures that purified and clean water is produced for consumption.



The water hygiene and sanitation related projects from Global Water Technologies Group uses local materials and utilizes simple systems. It is because of these features that make it possible for the company to work in rural areas and still maintain their quality standards. The plantas purificadoras de agua from Global Water Technologies Group consist of complete water supply system for the intake, treatment, storage and distribution process. Hi-tech water treatment procedures are used so as to reduce the percentage of disease causing germs within water. The disinfection of drinking water gets utmost priority from Global Water Technologies Group so as to reduce the number of diseases related to drinking of contaminated water.



About Global Water Technologies Group

The company has been the leading provider of plastic packaging solutions to many leading brands in different fields like Pepsi, Pfizer, Coca Cola, GSK, Nestle and many more. The company has recently started work with Bacardi, United Spirits Ltd, Diageo and a few more.



Contact

Global Water Technologies Group S.R.L. de C.V.

Calle Silverio García No. 1441.

Colonia. Quinta Velarde. Entre Río Rihn y Río Nilo.

Guadalajara Centro, Jalisco. C.P. 44430



Website: http://www.plantaspurificadorasdeagua.info/