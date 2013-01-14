Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market 2011-2015:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Water Treatment Chemicals market to grow at a CAGR of 4 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the water demand exceeding water supply. The Global Water Treatment Chemicals market has also been witnessing the increasing scarcity of safe, usable water. However, the waste water treatment residue management issues could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Water Treatment Chemicals market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Nalco Holding Co., GE Infrastructure Water and Process Technologies Inc., Ashland Inc., Kurita Water Industries Ltd., BASF SE, and Danaher Corp.



The oher vendors mentioned in the report are Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Akzo Nobel NV, Arch Chemicals Inc., Buckman Laboratories International Inc., BWA Water Additives UK Ltd., Carus Corp., ChemTech Water Technologies Ltd., Chemtrade Logistics Inc., ChemTreat Inc., Cortec Corp., Dai-Ichi Karkaria Ltd., Dow Chemical Co., Kemira Chemicals Inc., Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties LLC, and Plymouth Technology Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



