Global Water Treatment Products Market 2012-2016 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Water Treatment Products market to grow at a CAGR of 6.25 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased contamination of water. The Global Water Treatment Products market has also been witnessing the depletion of fresh water resources. However, the waste water treatment residue management issues could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Water Treatment Products Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Water Treatment Products market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Ashland Inc., GE Infrastructure Water and Process Technologies Inc., Kurita Water Industries Ltd., and Nalco Holding Co.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are BASF SE, Danaher Corp., Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Akzo Nobel NV, Arch Chemicals Inc., Buckman Laboratories International Inc., BWA Water Additives UK Ltd., Carus Corp., ChemTech Water Technologies Ltd., Chemtrade Logistics Inc., ChemTreat Inc., Cortec Corp., Dai-Ichi Karkaria Ltd., Dow Chemical Co., Kemira Chemicals Inc., Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties LLC, Plymouth Technology Inc., Altivia Corp., AmeriWater Inc., Arcana Pool Systems GmbH, Berwind Corp. (BWA Water Additives), Buckman Laboratories International Inc., BWT AG, Calgon Carbon Corp., Changzhou Kewei Fine Chemicals Company Ltd., Chemtura Corp., Christ-Nishotech Water Systems Pvt. Ltd., Clean Process Technologies, The Clorox Co., Culligan International Co., Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction Co. Ltd., Ebara Corp., GLV Inc., Hyflux Ltd., Impregilo SpA, Israel Chemicals Ltd., ITT Corp., Jianghai Environmental Protection Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Lanxess AG, Nitto Denko Corp., Norit NV, Occidental Petroleum Corp., Pall Corp., Parker-Hannifin Corp., Pentair Inc., Procter and Gamble Co., Severn Trent plc, Siemens AG, Solvay SA, 3M Co., Toray Industries Inc., Toyobo Company Ltd., Veolia Environnement SA, and Wujin Fine Chemical Factory Co. Ltd.



