This report provides in depth study of "Waterproofing Admixtures Market" using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Waterproofing Admixtures Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.



Global Waterproofing Admixtures market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Kryton (CA)

Xypex Chemical (CA)

Fosroc (UK)

GCP Applied Technologies (US)

Hycrete (US)

Sika (CH)

Penetron (US)

Schomburg (DE)

Markham (NZ)

IPA Systems (US)

Cemix (NZ)

Cementaid (AU)

Moxie (US)

Wuhan Sanyuan (CN)

Dura Build Care (IN)

Pidilite Industries (IN)



The global Waterproofing Admixtures market will reach Volume Million USD in 2018 with CAGR xx% 2019-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers (manufacturing sites, capacity and production, product specifications etc.)

Major Application

Major Type



Major applications as follows:

Residential Use

Commercial Use



Major Type as follows:

Crystalline Type

Pore Blocking Type

Other Type



Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa



Major Key Points in Table of Content



1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of Application

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size



2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Production

2.2 Regional Demand

2.3 Regional Trade



3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Kryton (CA)

3.1.2 Company Information

3.1.2 Product Specifications

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.2 Xypex Chemical (CA)

3.2.1 Company Information

3.2.2 Product Specifications

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.3 Fosroc (UK)

3.3.1 Company Information

3.3.2 Product Specifications

3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.4 GCP Applied Technologies (US)

3.4.1 Company Information

3.4.2 Product Specifications

3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.5 Hycrete (US)

3.5.1 Company Information

3.5.2 Product Specifications

3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.6 Sika (CH)

3.6.1 Company Information

3.6.2 Product Specifications

3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.8 Penetron (US)

3.8.1 Company Information

3.8.2 Product Specifications

3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.9 Schomburg (DE)

3.9.1 Company Information

3.9.2 Product Specifications

3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.10 Markham (NZ)

3.10.1 Company Information

3.10.2 Product Specifications

3.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.11 IPA Systems (US)

3.12 Cemix (NZ)

3.13 Cementaid (AU)

3.14 Moxie (US)

3.15 Wuhan Sanyuan (CN)

3.16 Dura Build Care (IN)

3.17 Pidilite Industries (IN)



4 Major Application

4.1 Residential Use

4.1.1 Overview

4.1.2 Residential Use Market Size and Forecast

4.2 Commercial Use

4.2.1 Overview

4.2.2 Commercial Use Market Size and Forecast



5 Market by Type

5.1 Crystalline Type

5.1.1 Overview

5.1.2 Crystalline Type Market Size and Forecast

5.2 Pore Blocking Type

5.2.1 Overview

5.2.2 Pore Blocking Type Market Size and Forecast

5.3 Other Type

5.3.1 Overview

5.3.2 Other Type Market Size and Forecast



