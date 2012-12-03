Global Wavelength Select Switch Market 2011-2015:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Wavelength Select Switch market to grow at a CAGR of 21.05 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing deployment of 3G and LTE networks. The Global Wavelength Select Switch market has also been witnessing the increasing use of 50 GHz wavelength select switches. However, the, market contraction due to demand-supply mismatch could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Wavelength Select Switch Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Wavelength Select Switch market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Finisar Corp., JDSU Uniphase Corp., CoAdna, Photonics Inc., and Nistica Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are ADVA Optical Networking Inc., Avanex System Ltd., and Oclaro Inc.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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