Global WCMS Market (Web Content Management System) 2014-2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- SandlerResearch.org adds Global WCMS Market 2014-2018 new industry report in its store. WCMS is a software tool used to create, manage, store, and deploy content such as text, audio, graphics, videos, and photos, on web pages. This system is used by both technical and non-technical staff to manage the creation of structured web pages. It enhances hosting speed and security, and helps in developing content-rich and error-free websites, establishing a robust multi-channel marketing techniques. It enables enterprises to have efficient management of information on their web pages and enhanced productivity, providing consistent and high-quality websites. The implementation of WCM systems on enterprise websites also saves time and money by solving workflow problems.



Analysts forecast the WCMS Market to grow at a CAGR of 12.78 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report

The Global WCMS market accounts for a significant portion of the Global ECM market. The report discusses the growth of the Global WCMS market in comparison to the Global ECM market. In addition to that the market has been segmented based on its geography namely the Americas, the EMEA region, and the APAC region.



Global WCMS Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global WCMS market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions

- Americas

- EMEA

- APAC



Key Vendors

- Hewlett-Packard Co.

- OpenText Corp.

- Oracle Corp.

- SDL plc



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Other Prominent Vendors

- Adobe Systems Inc.

- Ektron Inc.

- EMC Corp.

- IBM Corp.

- Microsoft Corp.

- Percussion Software Inc.

- Sitecore Inc.



Market Driver

- Increasing Need to Improve Engagement



Market Challenge

- Need to Analyze Published Content



Market Trend

- Emergence of SaaS-based WCMS



Key Questions Answered in this Report



- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?