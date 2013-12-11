Global Wearable Medical Devices Market Will Reach USD 5.8 Billion by 2019 : Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- Transparency Market Research is Published new Market Report “Wearable Medical Devices Market (Heart Rate Monitors, Activity Monitors, ECG, Pulse Oximeters, EEG, EMG, Glucose/Insulin Management, Pain Management, Wearable Respiratory Therapy) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019," The global market for wearable medical devices was valued at USD 2.0 billion in 2012 and is expected to reach a value of USD 5.8 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2013 to 2019.



Browse the full report with complete TOC at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/wearable-medical-devices.html



Wearable medical devices defined in the strictest sense are devices with sensors attached to the body that detect and monitor changes in body signatures of various areas and organs. This report focuses on the various segments of wearable devices currently available in the market and also predicts the introduction of several innovative devices in the future. Healthcare segment forms a major part of the wearable technology market since the innovation of several applications in this area in the last two decades. The meek wrist watch that was used to monitor only heart rate in the last decade has today been transformed into a powerful gadget that can today store vast quantities of data on patient information such as SPO2, heart rate, temperature, blood pressure and water content in the body among several other intelligent diagnostic parameters. Smart phones have made an extremely impressive expansion in terms of applications and can now perform actual diagnostic tests such as the Apple iPhone Glucose test.



The market is highly dynamic and trendy in nature with a heavy importance given to aesthetics and ergonomics of devices. Over 65% of technologies are wrist held devices shaped like watches and the rest include wearability on other areas of the body such as arms, torso and waist. Along with the aesthetics several other features for durability of the device are included such as to make them waterproof and weatherproof. The latest in developments in telecommunication, wireless connectivity and user interface has been applied to these devices to make them more user friendly and keep them easy to interpret even by normal people in order to map their improvement in performance.



In 2013, Google Inc. introduced the Google Glass, a wearable eyewear that is highly dynamic and has varied applications throughout all industries. The success of the device at a consumer level is yet to be decided, but the technology has proven to be a boon to hospitals and the medical community for telemedicine and teleradiology. Philips has already launched an ambitious project to equip hospitals with the tech along with its proprietary hospital apps and devices in order to gain a better coverage and increase use of its devices. The device can connect into Philips Intellivue Solutions to quickly transfer crucial information of patient vital signs into the glass where it can be stored inside a 16 GB drive for multiple use, transfer it to another doctor, share it over several continents with a specialized medical expert.



The market is expected to remain in strong growth phase as purchase power expands for people in emerging countries of Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America remains in lead for 2012 with a market share of 44%. In terms of competition, the market is highly fragmented and there is no clear leader in terms of revenue considering the whole market. Some of the major market players in the global medical sensors market include Nike, Fitbit, Jawbone, Phyode, Basis Science, Corventis, LifeWatch, Intelesens, Philips, Omron, Zephyr Technology Corporation, Polar Electro, Withings, Sotera Wireless and many more companies each with their own innovative technologies. All in all, this report mentions over 100 companies with a brief emphasis on their technologies.



The global wearable medical devices market is categorized into the following segments:



Wearable Medical Devices Market, by Product Types

- Wearable TherapeuticMedical Devices

- Wearable DiagnosticMedical Devices



Wearable Diagnostic Medical Devices Market, by Product Types

- Vital Signs Monitors

- Fetal & Obstetric Devices

- Neuromonitoring Devices



Wearable Therapeutic Medical Devices Market, by Product Types

- Pain Management

- Glucose/Insulin Monitoring

- Respiratory Therapy Devices



Wearable Therapeutic Medical Devices Market, by Application

- Sports and Fitness

- Remote Patient Monitoring

- Home Healthcare



Wearable Medical Devices Market, by Geography

- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- Rest of the World (RoW)



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