Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Wearable Medical Technology Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Wearable Medical Technology market to grow at a CAGR of 49.94 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the technological innovations. The Global Wearable Medical Technology market has also been witnessing increasing strategic agreements among vendors. However, the instances of product recalls could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Wearable Medical Technology Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Wearable Medical Technology market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space are Abbott Diabetes Care Inc., AiQ Smart Clothing Inc., BodyTel Europe GmbH, Danfoss PolyPower A/S, DexCom Inc., Medtronic Inc., Nuubo, Philips Healthcare, Polar Electro Inc., Suunto Oy, Zephyr Technology Corp., and ZOLL Medical Corp.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Abbott Diabetes Care Inc., AiQ Smart Clothing Inc., BodyTel Europe GmbH, Danfoss PolyPower A/S, DexCom Inc., Medtronic Inc., Nuubo, Philips Healthcare, Polar Electro Inc., Suunto Oy, Zephyr Technology Corp., and ZOLL Medical Corp.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/142387/global-wearable-medical-technology-market-2012-2016.html