Global Wearable Medical Technology Market 2012 - 2016 : Worldwide Scenario, Trends, Industry Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast to 2016 Report Available Online by Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Global Wearable Medical Technology market to grow at a CAGR of 49.94 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the technological innovations. The Global Wearable Medical Technology market has also been witnessing increasing strategic agreements among vendors. However, the instances of product recalls could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Wearable Medical Technology Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Wearable Medical Technology market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Abbott Diabetes Care Inc., AiQ Smart Clothing Inc., BodyTel Europe GmbH, Danfoss PolyPower A/S, DexCom Inc., Medtronic Inc., Nuubo, Philips Healthcare, Polar Electro Inc., Suunto Oy, Zephyr Technology Corp., and ZOLL Medical Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of these key vendors?



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List of Exhibit



Exhibit 1: Market Research Methodology

Exhibit 2: Global Wearable Medical Technology Market 2012-2016 (US$ million)

Exhibit 3: Global Wearable Medical Technology Market Segmentation

Exhibit 4: Global CGM Device market 2012-2016 (US$ million)

Exhibit 5: Global Wearable Medical Technology Market by Geographical Segmentation 2012

Exhibit 6: Business Segmentation of Medtronic Inc.



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