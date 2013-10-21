Global Wearable Medical Technology Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Over the past decade, the world has been witnessing a great deal of progress in the field of wearable medical technology that has led clinicians to work more efficiently by enabling them extending patient care even outside the hospital environment. The global market for wearable medical technology encompasses continuous glucose monitoring devices, wearable drug delivery devices, wearable patches, sleep monitors, smart watch and smart clothing. These technologies play a critical role in managing and monitoring a variety of chronic diseases ranging from diabetes to cardiovascular diseases. A continuous glucose monitoring device provides a greater view of glucose trends in the body by alerting wearers if their glucose levels are rising or falling too quickly.



Browse Full Report: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/wearable-medical-technology.html



The world is witnessing a rapid growth in global wearable medical technology market primarily because of technological innovation, increasing health consciousness and globally rising aging population. Rising aging population is expected to increase the demand for continuous glucose monitor and other wearable technologies that will help clinicians by enabling them up to date information about elderly people health conditions. Wearable medical technology products are expected to reduce the overall healthcare cost in future by providing effective disease monitoring and management. Geographically, North America dominates the global wearable medical technology market as majority of the market players are present here, thus many technological advancements are first introduced in this region. In emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America, the market is expected to grow due to increase in healthcare awareness, continuously improving economy leading to increased affordability and relatively less competition compared to developed regions



Some of the key players in this market are Medtronic, Inc., Abbott, AiQ Smart Clothing Inc., Zoll Medical corp., Polar Electro Inc., Philips Healthcare, Diacel Corp., BASF SE, Cambrex Corp. and Solvias AG.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- orth America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Browse Market Research Blog: http://businessindustryresearch.wordpress.com



About Transparency Market Research (TMR)

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company providing global business research reports and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers.



TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources along with various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information which is indispensable for businesses to sustain their competitive edge.



More Report Medical Devices: (http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/medical-devices-market-reports-6.html)



Contact Us



Corporate Office:

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States



Tel: +1-518-618-1030

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com