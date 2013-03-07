Global Wearable Technology Market Research Report Published by Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research "Wearable Technology Market - Global Scenario, Trends, Industry Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast, 2012- 2018," the global wearable technology market stood at USD 750.0 million in 2012 and is expected to reach USD 5.8 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 40.8% from 2012 to 2018. North America is expected to maintain its lead position at 43.0% of the global wearable technology revenue share in 2018 followed by Europe.



Browse the full report at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/wearable-technology.html



This report covers the global wearable technology market size and forecast from 2012 to 2018 along with their application in different end-use segments such as wellness and fitness, healthcare and medical, infotainment, industrial and military. The performance of wearable technology applications across different geographical regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia and RoW (Rest of the World) has also been covered in this report.



The wearable technology market has been segmented in this report by product type, by end-use segments and by geography. We have covered the four end-use segments of the wearable technology products namely, fitness and wellness, infotainment, healthcare and medical, and industrial and military. The fitness and wellness segment comprises products like smart clothing and smart sensors, activity monitors, sleep sensors and others, whereas the Infotainment sector consists of products like smart watches, heads-up displays, smart glasses and others. The products like continuous glucose monitor, drug delivery, monitors, wearable patches and others have been covered under healthcare and medical segment and products like hand worn terminals, augmented reality headsets and others have been mentioned under industrial and military segment.



Browse All Technology & Media Market Research Reports @ http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/wearable-technology.html



Wearable technology market is in early stage of evolution with growing adoption in various end-use segments such as fitness and wellness, healthcare and medical, industrial and military and infotainment sectors. Wearable fitness and wellness products include smart clothing, activity monitors, sleep sensors and others; whereas the infotainment segment includes smart watches, smart glasses and heads-up displays among others. On the other hand, products like continuous glucose monitors (CGM), drug delivery, and wearable patches are being predominantly used in healthcare and medical sector. Hand worn terminals, heads-up displays and other such products are being used in the industrial and military settings.



Browse the full report at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/wearable-technology.html