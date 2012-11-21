Global Wearable Wireless Sensor Market 2011-2015:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- New Market Research Report Added in MarketResearchReports.Biz Reports Database Global Wearable Wireless Sensor Market 2011-2015
Description
TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Wearable Wireless Sensor market to grow at a CAGR of 110 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing focus on measurement and monitoring. The Global Wearable Wireless Sensor market has also been witnessing the preference for low-power wireless technology. However, the reduced clinician and patient acceptance could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.
TechNavio's report, the Global Wearable Wireless Sensor Market 2011-2015 has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Wearable Wireless Sensor market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The key vendors dominating this market space are Shimmer Research, BodyMedia Inc., mc10 Inc.
The other vendors mentioned in the report are Altan Technologies, Connected Health, Digi, Microstrain, ZEO-Altan Technologies, and Zephyr Technologies.
Key questions answered in this report:
What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
01. Executive Summary
02. Introduction
03. Market Coverage
Market Overview
Key Offerings
04. Market Landscape
04.1 Market Size and Forecast
04.2 Key Applications of Wearable Wireless Sensor
04.3 Key Connectivity Technologies Used with Wearable Wireless Sensors
04.4 Key Customer Segments
04.5 Five Forces Analysis
05. Geographical Segmentation
06. Vendor Landscape
07. Buying Criteria
08. Market Growth Drivers
09. Drivers and their Impact
10. Market Challenges
11. Impact of Drivers and Challenges
12. Market Trends
13. Key Vendor Analysis
13.1 Shimmer Research
Business Overview
Product Offerings
SWOT Analysis
13.2 BodyMedia Inc.
Business Overview
Product Offerings
SWOT Analysis
13.3 mc10 Inc.
Business Overview
SWOT Analysis
14. Other Reports in this Series
List of Exhibits:
Exhibit 1: Global Wearable Wireless Sensor Market 2011-2015 (US$ million)
Exhibit 2: Global Wearable Wireless Sensor Market 2011-2015 (units in million)
Exhibit 3: Global Wearable Wireless Sensor Market by Average Selling Price 2011-2015 (US$)
Exhibit 4: Global Wearable Wireless Sensors Market by Key Applications 2011
Exhibit 5: Global Wearable Wireless Sensors Market by Key Connectivity Technologies 2011
Exhibit 6: Global Wearable Wireless Sensors Market by Geographical Segmentation 2011
Exhibit 7: Global Wearable Wireless Sensor Market by Vendor Segmentation 2011
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
