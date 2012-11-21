Global Wearable Wireless Sensor Market 2011-2015:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- New Market Research Report Added in MarketResearchReports.Biz Reports Database Global Wearable Wireless Sensor Market 2011-2015



Description



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Wearable Wireless Sensor market to grow at a CAGR of 110 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing focus on measurement and monitoring. The Global Wearable Wireless Sensor market has also been witnessing the preference for low-power wireless technology. However, the reduced clinician and patient acceptance could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Wearable Wireless Sensor Market 2011-2015 has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Wearable Wireless Sensor market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Shimmer Research, BodyMedia Inc., mc10 Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Altan Technologies, Connected Health, Digi, Microstrain, ZEO-Altan Technologies, and Zephyr Technologies.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



01. Executive Summary

02. Introduction

03. Market Coverage

Market Overview

Key Offerings

04. Market Landscape

04.1 Market Size and Forecast

04.2 Key Applications of Wearable Wireless Sensor

04.3 Key Connectivity Technologies Used with Wearable Wireless Sensors

04.4 Key Customer Segments

04.5 Five Forces Analysis

05. Geographical Segmentation

06. Vendor Landscape

07. Buying Criteria

08. Market Growth Drivers

09. Drivers and their Impact

10. Market Challenges

11. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

12. Market Trends

13. Key Vendor Analysis

13.1 Shimmer Research

Business Overview

Product Offerings

SWOT Analysis

13.2 BodyMedia Inc.

Business Overview

Product Offerings

SWOT Analysis

13.3 mc10 Inc.

Business Overview

SWOT Analysis

14. Other Reports in this Series



List of Exhibits:

Exhibit 1: Global Wearable Wireless Sensor Market 2011-2015 (US$ million)

Exhibit 2: Global Wearable Wireless Sensor Market 2011-2015 (units in million)

Exhibit 3: Global Wearable Wireless Sensor Market by Average Selling Price 2011-2015 (US$)

Exhibit 4: Global Wearable Wireless Sensors Market by Key Applications 2011

Exhibit 5: Global Wearable Wireless Sensors Market by Key Connectivity Technologies 2011

Exhibit 6: Global Wearable Wireless Sensors Market by Geographical Segmentation 2011

Exhibit 7: Global Wearable Wireless Sensor Market by Vendor Segmentation 2011

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



