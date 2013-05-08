Global Wearable Wireless Sensor Market Trend to 2015

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- Global Wearable Wireless Sensor market to grow at a CAGR of 110 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing focus on measurement and monitoring. The Global Wearable Wireless Sensor market has also been witnessing the preference for low-power wireless technology. However, the reduced clinician and patient acceptance could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Wearable Wireless Sensor Market (http://www.researchmoz.us/global-wearable-wireless-sensor-market-2011-2015-report.html) 2011-2015 has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Wearable Wireless Sensor market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Shimmer Research, BodyMedia Inc., mc10 Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Altan Technologies, Connected Health, Digi, Microstrain, ZEO-Altan Technologies, and Zephyr Technologies.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



