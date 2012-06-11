Global Web Analytics Market 2011 to 2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2012 -- The Global Web Analytics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.27 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased use of digital media in marketing campaigns. The Global Web Analytics market has also been witnessing growing demand of mobile analytics. However, lack of skilled personnel could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Web Analytics Market 2011-2015 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Web Analytics market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Adobe Omniture Inc., Google Analytics., IBM Coremetrics Corp., and Webtrends Corp. Other vendors mentioned in the report: Applied Technologies Internet Ltd., Clicky, Digital Forest, Nedstat, VisiStat, Fireclick, Bango, Yahoo Analytics, Piwik, AWStats, CrawlTrack, Webalizer and W3Perl.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



