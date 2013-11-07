Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Global Web Application Firewall Market- growth, trends and forecast 2012 - 2016



Global Web Application Firewall market to grow at a CAGR of 18.34 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to meet PCI DSS regulatory standards. The Global Web Application Firewall market has also been witnessing the integration of security functionalities. However, the increase in false-positive risks could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Web Application Firewall Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Web Application Firewall market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc, F5 Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc., Imperva Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., and Palo Alto Networks Inc.Other vendors mentioned in the report are Applicure Technologies Ltd., Art of defence GmbH, Armorize Technologies Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc., Barracuda Networks Inc., Bee-Ware SA, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Radware Ltd., IBM Corp., McAfee Inc., Microsoft Corp., Protegrity USA Inc., Dell SonicWALL, and Trustwave Holdings Inc.



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