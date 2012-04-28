Global Web Conferencing Market 2010-2014 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2012 -- The Global Web Conferencing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.8 percent over the period 2010–2014. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is high adoption of SaaS-based web conferencing by enterprises across the globe. The Global Web Conferencing market has also been witnessing high adoption of web conferencing products by SMBs especially in the APAC region. However, interoperability issues with web conferencing products from different vendors could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Web Conferencing Market 2010–2014 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Web Conferencing market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Cisco Systems, Citrix, Microsoft, IBM, and Adobe.



Key questions answered in this report:

- What will the market size be in 2014 and at what rate will it grow?

- What key trends is this market subject to?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



To view the detailed table of contents for this report kindly visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/59669/global-web-conferencing-market-2010-2014.html