Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Web Content Management Systems Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Web Content Management Systems market 2012-2016 to grow at a CAGR of 12.87 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand from small and medium-sized enterprises. The market has also been witnessing the emergence of SaaS-based web content management systems. However, the lack of control could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Web Content Management Systems Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Web Content Management Systems market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Autonomy Corp. plc, OpenText Corp., Oracle Corp., SDL plc.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Adobe Systems Inc., Ektron Inc., EMC Corp., IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Percussion Software Inc., and Sitecore Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Autonomy Corp. plc, OpenText Corp., Oracle Corp., SDL plc.,Adobe Systems Inc., Ektron Inc., EMC Corp., IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Percussion Software Inc., and Sitecore Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/127770/global-web-content-management-systems-market-2012-2016-.html



Contact:

Ana Viste

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###