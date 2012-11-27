Global Welding Products Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- Global Welding Products market to grow at a CAGR of 5.14 percent CAGR over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is increasing demand from the Manufacturing industry. The Global Welding Products market has also been witnessing the development of next-generation welding products. However, the increasing shortage of skilled labor and welders could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Welding Products Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Welding Products market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors this market space include Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Charter International Ltd., OBARA Corp., Thermadyne Holdings Corp., Tianjin Bridge Welding Materials Group Co. Ltd., TRUMPF Group, Atlantic China Welding Consumables Inc., CenterLine Windsor Ltd., Schunk Group, ARCON Welding LLC, Denyo Co. Ltd., Fronius International GmbH, Kaierda Group Ltd., Manufacturing Technology Inc., NIMAK GmbH, Panasonic Corp., Sonics & Materials Inc., Taylor-Winfield Technologies Inc., Air Products and Chemicals Inc., L'Air Liquide SA, Airgas Inc., Linde Group, Miyachi Corp., Rofin-Sinar Technologies Inc., Doncasters Group Ltd., and DAIHEN Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



