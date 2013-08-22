Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Wet Shave Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Wet Shave market to grow at a CAGR of 6.88 percent over the period 2012-2016. The need for a smoother and closer shave is one of the key factors contributing to the market growth. The Global Wet Shave market has also been witnessing the introduction of battery-operated electric razors. However, replacement cartridges are expensive and this could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Wet Shave Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Wet Shave market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Energizer Holdings Inc., Procter & Gamble Company, and Socit Bic SA.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Edwin Jagger, Feather Safety Razor Co., Personna American Safety Razor Co., and Weber Razor LLC.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Energizer Holdings Inc., Procter & Gamble Company, Socit Bic SA., Edwin Jagger, Feather Safety Razor Co., Personna American Safety Razor Co., and Weber Razor LLC.



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