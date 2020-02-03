Global White Cement Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2019-2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2020 -- A recent report published by Infinium Global Research on White Cement Market (Type - White Masonry Cement, White Portland Cement, and Other Types; End-use - Residential, Commercial, and Industrial): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025. The report provides in-depth information about the white cement market which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



White Cement Market



White cement is a pure form of OPC. It is obtained with the raw materials free from iron oxide in cement manufacturing. White cement is the same as the gray Portland cement except the difference lies in color, strength, and fineness. Infinium Global Research has recently published a report on the white cement market.



White Cement Market: Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities



The rising demand for aesthetics in the construction industry stimulates the growth of white cement market. The growing demand for decorative applications propels the growth of the white cement market. The growing usage of white cement in different industries owing to its high compressive strength drives the growth of the white cement market. Economic developments, rapid urbanization, and rising income levels contribute to the growth of the white cement market. Furthermore, the properties of white cement such as consistency in colour and superior performance boost the growth of the white cement market. On the flip side, the higher cost of white cement as compared to its counterparts hinders the growth of the white cement market. Moreover, infrastructure development in emerging countries creates novel opportunities for the growth of the white cement market.



White Cement Market: Segmentation



The global white cement market is segmented on the basis of type and end-use. Based on type, the white cement market is divided into white masonry cement, white Portland cement, and other types. The end-use segment of the white cement market includes residential, commercial, and industrial. Residential sub-segment holds a significant share in the end-use segment of the white cement market due to the rising demand for personal housing.



White Cement Market: Regional Insights



Geographically, the global white cement market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to hold a premium share in the global white cement market. Infrastructure development in the U.S. contributes to the growth of the white cement market in North America. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. Rapid industrialization and growing construction industry in countries like India, China propel the growth of the white cement market in the Asia-Pacific region. Europe is growing with a steady rate in the global white cement market.



White Cement Market: Competitive Landscape



The leading players in the global white cement market are Cementir Holding S.p.A., Cimsa Cement Industry and Trade Inc., J.K. Cement Ltd., CEMEX Inc., Birla White, Federal White Cement Ltd., Adana Cement, Saveh White Cement Co., Saudi White Cement Co., Union Cement Company, and other companies. Companies operating in the global white cement market are adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches that maximize their market share.



