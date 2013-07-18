Global Wi-Fi Market to Grow $93.23 Billion by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- The report "Global Wi-Fi Market [Indoor Wi-Fi; Outdoor Wi-Fi; Transportation Wi-Fi]: Global Advancements, Business Models, Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)" defines and segments the global Wi-Fi market. It identifies various business models for this market and analyses the trends, opportunities, and challenges. It also provides the analysis and forecasts of revenue for each of the segment in the market.



Browse:



- 82 Market Data Tables

- 91 Figures

- 221 Pages and in-depth Table of Content on “Global Wi-Fi Market”.



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/global-wi-fi-market-994.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.



Wi-Fi technology has been in the market for quite a long time. The technology has evolved from various architectures across various standards in 802.11 and is now operated in 5GHz and 60GHz bands enabling multiple user configurations. This has created newer business models that have evolved at every stage of this transition, opening up significant market globally. The applications in Hot Spots, Machine to Machine (M2M), Carrier Wi-Fi, Outdoor Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi on the Go and In-Flight Wi-Fi are some of the most lucrative markets for Wi-Fi. The rising popularity and adoption of smartphones, tablets, and Wi-Fi enabled consumer electronics drives the high demand for uninterrupted connectivity of data and information among the users of Wi-Fi enabled devices.



MarketsandMarkets has segmented the global Wi-Fi market by business models, products, services, industry verticals and geographies. The business models comprises of indoor Wi-Fi, outdoor Wi-Fi and transportation Wi-Fi. They are further classified into nine segments based on the implementation models. Based on products the Wi-Fi market is segmented into the following four categories Access points, Controllers, Wireless hotspot gateways, Others (Repeaters, relays). Based on services the Wi-Fi market is segmented into four categories Network planning and design, Installation, Support and Survey and analysis. Education, Healthcare, Hospitality, Infrastructure, Logistics and transportation, Public Sector and Others are the segments of Wi-Fi market based on the industry verticals.



Each of these sub-segments is further bifurcated by geographies. The geographies covered are North America (NA), Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LA).



This global Wi-Fi market is forecasted by closely watching the market trends and analyzing market drivers and restraints and their potential effect on the market. The global Wi-Fi market revenue is forecasted to reach $93.23 billion in 2018 from $40.13 billion in 2013, at an estimated CAGR of 15.08% during this period.



Buy a copy of this Report @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_report1.asp?id=994



Download Free Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=994



Browse related reports to Telecom and IT Market



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. MarketsandMarkets covers thirteen industry verticals; including advanced materials, automotives and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, telecommunications and IT, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, aerospace & defense.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza,

17304 Preston Road,

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-6006-441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com