WiFi Home Gateway or Residential Gateways are consumer-grade routers that offer connectivity and network access to LAN (local area network) or WAN (wide area network) through a modem. The modem could be integrated with the hardware of the WiFi home gateway device. It is projected that the WiFi Home Gateway market will touch 294 million households in the forecast period.

The increasing dependence on internet connectivity and technological advancements are expected to give the global WiFi home gateway industry a push. Further, the adoption of IoT by regular consumers, along with rising awareness regarding cybersecurity, also contributes to the increase in the demands.



The report evaluates the growth of the industry in the various segments while also keeping the socio-economic trends prevailing in the region. The key players and manufacturers have been subjected to SWOT analysis to estimate their standing in the market and future outcomes.



Key Players



Qihoo 360

Gee

Netgear

D-Link

TP-Link

Tenda

Huawei

Asus

Xiaomi



Segmentation



On the basis of the speed offered by the residential WiFi gateway, the product can be classified as 300 Mbps and below, 300-1000 Mbps, and Above 1000 Mbps.



Further, on the basis of the application and the end-user, the industry can be classified for At-Home Usage, Home-Office Usage, and Entertainment Usage.



Regional Analysis



The report analyzes the market trends, manufacturing capacity, demand, and other factors in the following geographical regions:



North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Industry News



Zyxel Communications, a leading Taiwanese networking device manufacturer, recently announced a partnership with F-Secure to incorporate cybersecurity software in Zyxels' range of residential WiFi gateways and devices. The eHomeShield product is powered by the F-secure cybersecurity software will allow the users to connect safely to networking devices such as Smart TVs, webcams, gaming consoles, and more. As a result, even if the security of a single network device has been compromised, the hacker will not be able to access the data of the other devices.



