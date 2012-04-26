Global WiMAX Equipment Market 2011-2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2012 -- The Global WiMAX Equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.9 percent over the period 2011–2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is end-user demand for high bandwidth to support applications. The Global WiMAX Equipment market has also been witnessing a high number of vendors providing equipment supporting both LTE and WiMAX. However, competition from LTE vendors and spectrum issues could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global WiMAX Equipment Market 2011–2015 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it discusses the Global WiMAX Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Huawei Technologies, Samsung, Alvarion, and Motorola.



Key questions answered in this report:

- What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

- What key trends is this market subject to?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



To view the detailed table of contents for this report kindly visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/64998/global-wimax-equipment-market-2011-2015.html