Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Wiper Systems Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Wiper Systems market to grow at a CAGR of 3.83 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in rear wiper usage. The Global Wiper Systems market has also been witnessing the increase in integrated wiper systems. However, the lack of any significant technological development could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Wiper Systems Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Wiper Systems market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, Federal-Mogul Corp., and Denso Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are AM Equipment, ASMO Co., Ltd., B. Hepworth and Co., Ltd., Britax PSV Wipers Ltd., Cleveland Ignition Company, Doga SA, Dongyang Mechatronics, Exalto BV, FERAL, Goodrich Sensors and Integrated Systems, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Jacobs Radio (Australia) Pty., Ltd., JAMAK Fabrication, Inc., Je Ni International Co., Ltd., Knorr-Bremse AG, LAP Electrical Ltd., Mitsuba Corp., Motgum Perczynski I Godlewscy SPJ, O.S.L.V. Italia Srl, Pacific Western Design, Inc., PAI Beroun Sro Pailton Engineering Ltd., PMP Auto Components Pvt., Ltd. ,PMP PAL International SRO, Sandhar Technologies Ltd., Shanghai Zhong-ou Auto Electric Co., Ltd., The Matador Co., Ltd., Trico Products Corp., WEXCO Industries, Inc., Wipac Ltd., and Xiamen Meto Auto Parts Co., Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/143715/global-wiper-systems-market-2012-2016.html

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Roger Campbell

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United States

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