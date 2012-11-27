Global Wireless Charging Market 2011-2015:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Wireless Charging market to grow at a CAGR of 55.5 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the ability of wireless chargers to allow for the charging of multiple devices at the same time. The Global Wireless Charging Market has also been witnessing an increase in demand from various OEMs for the purpose of product differentiation. However, the perception of safety of wireless charging is a challenge for this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Wireless Charging Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the key countries, such as Japan, Korea, the US and Rest of the World, that are currently deploying wireless chargers in large numbers; it also covers the Global Wireless Charging market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space are Duracell Powermat LLC., Energizer Holdings Inc. and Fulton Innovation LLC.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are Hitachi Maxwell Ltd., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. and WiTricity Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



