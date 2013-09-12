Global Wireless Chipsets Market and ZigBee Chipsets Market in Consumer Electronics & Automation Applications Up to 20.4 Billion by 2017

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- The report “Wireless Chipsets Market (Wi-Fi/WLAN, Wireless Display/Video (HD & WHDI), Mobile WiMAX & LTE (4G), ZigBee, 802.11, 802.15.4 & 802.16) in Consumer Electronics & Automation Applications, Global Forecast & Analysis (2012 – 2017)” defines and segments the global market of Wireless networks and related wireless technologies that enable those wireless connectivity networks are broadly categorized into Wireless Personal Area Network (WPAN), Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN), and Wireless Metropolitan Area Network (WMAN). The global wireless chipsets market considered for this research study comprises a specific portion of the total market for chipsets; mainly for five different wireless technologies – Wi-Fi technology and wireless display/video technology in WLAN, ZigBee technology in WPAN and Mobile WiMAX technology and Mobile LTE technology in WMAN.



Browse more than 250 market data tables & figures spread through 650+ pages and in-depth TOC on “Wireless Chipsets (Wi-Fi/WLAN, Wireless Display/Video (HD & WHDI), Mobile WiMAX & LTE (4G), ZigBee, 802.11, 802.15.4 & 802.16) Market in Consumer Electronics & Automation Applications, Global Forecast & Analysis (2012 – 2017)”.



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The overall market size for these Wi-Fi chipsets stood at $2.65 billion in 2010, which phenomenally increased to $4.6 billion by 2011. The robust demand & deployment of Wi-Fi chipsets in all digital consumer electronics was the main driver and, the majority share of revenue being contributed by smartphones and tablet PCs. With increasing consumer adoption of Wi-Fi enabled smartphones leading to the trend of rapid integration of Wi-Fi in smartphones by the semiconductor industry from the supply side, the percentage share of Wi-Fi enabled smartphones has increased at a tremendous rate over the past two years. It is expected to cross 95% by 2017, similar being the case for tablet PCs. This was one of the major reasons for robust growth of Wi-Fi chipsets from 2010 to 2011.



On other fronts of WLAN, the concept of Wireless Display/Video with wireless transfer and access of high bit-rate data volumes emerged over the past few years commercially, as an upgrade & better alternative to faster, more efficient, clearer and uncompressed way of video & display transfer wirelessly between consumer electronic devices. Though Wireless Home Digital Interface (WHDI) was the pioneer in this field in 2007, the success of WHDI compatible chipsets was short-lived in spite of standardization of WHDI technology and establishment of WHDI forum. The market witnessed birth, rapid success and fierce competition among several novel proprietary technologies such as WirelessHD technology by Silicon Image, Inc. (U.S.), WiDi technology by Intel Corporation (U.S.) and Wi-Fi Display technology by Qualcomm, Inc. (U.S.). The market’s growth curve took an upward turn and the overall market for Wireless Display/Video chipsets (considering all types of technologies) stood at $800 million in 2011, which is expected to grow to more than $1 billion by end of 2012. With huge scope for penetration into smartphones, smart TVs, ultra-books and tablet PCs, this market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.03% from 2012 to 2017.



In WMAN, focusing specifically on two major technologies, Mobile WiMAX and Mobile LTE (the 4G Cellular Data technologies), Mobile WiMAX chipsets had their commercial birth in 2007 and the market entered into growth-phase by 2010. However, before the market could take-off, with the commercial launch of Mobile LTE on a minor scale in 2011, Mobile WiMAX faced stiff competition from Mobile LTE, and the preference of the broadband industry shifted to LTE slowly in 2011.



Since most economies were still behind on the evolution from 3G and 3.5G and had not yet upgraded to WiMAX, by 2012, the preference of the higher-performance & data-speeds offering Mobile LTE was most optimal for upgrade from previous generation cellular broadband technologies, giving a boost to Mobile LTE chipsets market. With several smartphones creating robust demand for Mobile LTE chipsets such as Apple’s iPhone5 launched in 2012Q4, 2012 has become the break-out year for Mobile LTE.



The Mobile WiMAX chipsets market, recorded its highest revenue in 2011, reaching $230 million in 2011, but the revenues are expected to decrease slightly by end of 2012, to $218 million. The market is expected to slowly decline over the coming years, with a complete sweep of the entire revenue potential by Mobile LTE. Overall, combining the revenue of Mobile WiMAX and Mobile LTE to view the overall 4G chipsets market size which is more than $300 million currently is expected to grow at a robust CAGR of 37.2% from 2012 to 2017.



Lastly, on the WPAN front, the ZigBee chipsets market has witnessed good growth over the past two years, though ZigBee technology has been present in the market for roughly 7 years. In 2009, the concept of RF4CE (Radio Frequency for Consumer Electronics) was merged with the ZigBee technology and this helped it find use in TV remote controls for the past half-decade till 2010. Zigbee now has several new applications for penetration, creating a healthy demand and this can also be owed to the development of new versions in ZigBee technology suitable for automation applications such as ZigBee PRO and ZigBee IP. The ZigBee chipsets market is expected to grow at an explosive CAGR of 42.17% from 2012 to 2017, due to rapid deployment of ZigBee technology in Smart Energy, Home Automation and Building Automation applications.



In total, combining the revenue of the five major types of wireless chipsets in the research study’s scope (Wi-Fi, Wireless Display/Video, Mobile WiMAX, Mobile LTE and ZigBee) the overall wireless chipsets market revenue in consumer electronics & automation applications is expected to reach $20.4 billion, growing at a CAGR more than of 20% from 2012 to 2017. On the shipments front, the overall shipments are expected to reach 4.86 billion units by 2017, at a CAGR more than 29% from 2012 to 2017 (a higher CAGR than that of revenues, due to expected reduction in prices of chipsets).



The complete market viewed and analyzed in this report is only for ‘wireless chipsets’ in all the aspects and chapters. Under the term ‘wireless chipsets’, only four major wireless chipset groups are considered under the market scope. They are Wi-Fi/WLAN chipsets, Wireless Display/Video chipsets (all the various types in the market), Mobile WiMAX & LTE chipsets, and ZigBee chipsets. Besides, these wireless chipsets are considered in only two major application sectors – Consumer Electronics and Automation, in the market scope.



The market scope does not include any other chipsets - wired communication & connectivity, processors (application & graphics) and any other ”standalone” wireless connectivity chipsets (GPS, NFC, GNSS, RF, NFC, GPS, GNSS, WiGig, UWB (Ultra-Wide Band), Bluetooth, etc.).



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