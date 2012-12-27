Global Wireless Local Area Network Intrusion Prevention Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2012 -- Global Wireless Local Area Network Intrusion Prevention market to grow at a CAGR of 14.5 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the tightening of compliance requirements. The Global Wireless Local Area Network Intrusion Prevention market has also been witnessing the acquisition of niche players by global players. However, the increasing complexity of networks could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Wireless Local Area Network Intrusion Prevention Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Wireless Local Area Network Intrusion Prevention market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are AirTight Networks Inc., Aruba Networks Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Fluke Networks Corp Inc., and Motorola Solutions Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Juniper Networks Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., Bluesocket Inc., Enterrassys Networks Inc., Xirrus Inc.



