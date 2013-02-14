Global Wireless Machine-to-Machine Modules Market 2012-2016 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Wireless Machine-to-machine Modules market to grow at a CAGR of 16.96 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing adoption of mobile devices. The Global Wireless Machine-to-machine Modules market has also been witnessing the growing adoption of cloud-based M2M applications. However, the declining ASPs of wireless M2M modules and network services could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Wireless Machine-to-machine Modules Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Wireless Machine-to-machine Modules market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Sierra Wireless Inc., Gemalto N.V., Telit Wireless Solutions, and SIMCom Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are AnyDATA Inc., Cinterion Wireless Modules GmbH, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., iWOW Connections Pte Ltd., Maestro Wireless Solutions Ltd., Novatel Wireless Inc., Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd., u-blox AG, and ZTE Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

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Research portfolio in the Telecom series includes reports on the GPS Market, eCommerce Market, Mobile Application Market, M2M Market, VoIP Market, LBS Market, NFC Market, IPTV Market, Set Top Box Market, Unified Communications Market, Mobile Enterprise Market, Mobile Commerce Market, GPS Navigation Market, Telepresence Market, Femtocell Market, Telecom Software Market, LTE Infrastructure Market, Digital Map Market



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