Global Wireless Medical Technologies Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Wireless Medical Technologies market to grow at a CAGR of 24.81 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the inaccessibility of remote locations. The Global Wireless Medical Technologies market has also been witnessing the growing adoption of electronic medical records. However, the lack of basic IT infrastructure could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Wireless Medical Technologies Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Wireless Medical Technologies market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Cisco Systems Inc., GE Healthcare Ltd., Philips Healthcare, and McKesson Corp. The other vendor included in the report is Siemens AG.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/91899/global-wireless-medical-technologies-market-2011-2015.html