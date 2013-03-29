Global Wireless Packet Core Market 2012-2016 by MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Wireless Packet Core market to grow at a CAGR of 15.54 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing usage of data services. The Global Wireless Packet Core market has also been witnessing the growing popularity of next generation wireless networks in emerging countries. However, occurrences of packet loss could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Wireless Packet Core Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it covers the Global Wireless Packet Core market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include Ericsson Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., and Juniper Networks Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Alcatel-Lucent, Nokia Siemens Networks, ZTE Corp., NEC Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Adva Optical Networking SE, , Ceragon Networks Ltd, and ECI Telecom Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and at what rate will it grow?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of these key vendors?



