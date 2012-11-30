Global Wireless Platform Market 2011-2015:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Wireless Platform market to grow at a CAGR of 19.84 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing use of mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. The Global Wireless Platform market has also been witnessing the emergence of wireless platforms that support multiple operating systems. However, the lack of availability of high-speed wireless broadband could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Wireless Platform Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Wireless Platform market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space are Qualcomm Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., MediaTek Inc., ST-Ericsson, and Infineon Technologies AG.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Marvell Technology Group Ltd., Freescale Semiconductor Inc., Skyworks Solutions Inc., RF Micro Devices Inc., and TriQuint Semiconductor Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



