Global Wireless POS Terminal Market Trends and Forecast Report 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Global Wireless POS Terminal market to grow at a CAGR of 7.7 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing necessity to improve hospitality and reliability among customers. The Global Wireless POS Terminal market has also been witnessing the increasing organized logistics sector in emerging countries. However, the profit compromising POS gateway charges could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Wireless POS Terminal Market 2012-2016 has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC; it also covers the Global Wireless POS Terminal market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The scope of the report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. It includes the market for wireless POS terminals across end-user segments.



