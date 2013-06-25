Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Wireless Semiconductor Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Wireless Semiconductor market 2012-2016 to grow at a CAGR of 11.2 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing penetration of wireless communication networks. The Global Wireless Semiconductor market has also been witnessing the high focus on low-power ICs. However, the necessity to provide high precision and robust ICs at economic rates could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Wireless Semiconductor market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Wireless Semiconductor market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space are Broadcom Corp., Qualcomm Inc., and Texas Instruments Inc.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are STMicroelectronics N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., MediaTek Inc., Freescale Semiconductor Inc., RF Micro Devices Inc., and CSR plc.

