Global Wireless Test Equipment Market 2011-2015:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Wireless Test Equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 13.19 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for data services. The Global Wireless Test Equipment market has also been witnessing the increasing usage of internet-enabled devices. However, the delay in LTE deployment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Wireless Test Equipment Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA,and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Wireless Test Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Aeroflex Holding Corp., Agilent Technologies Inc., Anritsu Corp., Ixia Corp., JDS Uniphase Corp., and Spirent Communications plc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Ascom Network Testing Inc., IXIA Corp., Anite plc., Tektronix Communications Inc., EXFO Inc., Azimuth Systems Inc., Aircom International Ltd., Tekelec Inc., VeEx Inc., Yokagawa Ltd., Benetel Ltd., Dingli Communication Corp., Empirix Inc., Fluke Networks Corp., Rohde and Schwarz GmbH, and Radcom Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Table of Content



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Market Coverage

Overview

Key Offerings



4. Market Landscape

4.1 Market Size and Landscape

4.2 Global Wireless Test Equipment Market by Technology

4.3 Wireless Test Equipment Market by Application

4.4 Global Mobile Data Traffic Growth

4.5 Global HSPA, HSPA+, and LTE Deployment Status

4.6 Five Forces Analysis



5. Geographical Segmentation



6. Vendor Landscape



7. Buying Criteria



8. Market Growth Drivers



9. Drivers and their Impact



10. Market Challenges



11. Impact of Drivers and Challenges



12. Market Trends



13. Key Vendor Analysis

13.1 Agilent Technologies Inc.

Business Overview

SWOT Analysis

13.2 Aeroflex Holding Corp.

Business Overview

SWOT Analysis

13.3 JDS Uniphase Corp. (JDSU)

Business Overview

SWOT Analysis

13.4 Ixia Corp.

Business Overview

SWOT Analysis

13.5 Anritsu Corp.

Business Overview

SWOT Analysis

13.6 Spirent Communications plc

Business Overview

SWOT Analysis



14. Other Reports in this Series



Exhibit 1: Global Wireless Test Equipment Market 2011-2015 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 2: Wireless Test Equipment Market by Technology (2011-2015)

Exhibit 3: Wireless Test Equipment Market by Application 2011

Exhibit 4: Global Mobile Data Traffic 2011-2015 (Exabytes per month)

Exhibit 5: Global 3G and 4G Network Deployment Status 2011 (number of networks)

Exhibit 6: Global Wireless Test Equipment Market 2011-2015



To Browse All Reports: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/