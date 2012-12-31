Global Wireless/Mobile Devices and Applications: Solutions and Market Opportunities

ResearchMoz.us include new market research report"Wireless/Mobile Devices and Applications: Solutions and Market Opportunities " to its huge collection of research reports.
Wireless/Mobile Devices and Applications: Solutions and Market Opportunities is the most comprehensive research package available in the market focusing on wireless/mobile devices and applications.
It includes many reports addressing wireless/mobile device developments covering everything from smart phones to tablet computing.
It also includes analysis of many different applications and value-added services as well as evaluation of emerging business models, ecosystems, and the mobile application value chain.
This package represents complete market knowledge for service providers, suppliers, network operators, manufacturers, and more.
Target Audience:
Mobile network operators
Cellular handset manufacturers
WiMAX and WiFi service providers
Wireless/Mobile application developers
Wireless/Mobile infrastructure providers
Personal computing device manufacturers
Services infrastructure and outsourcing providers
All Points are covered in table of Content of this Report some of them listed here:
This report package includes the following reports:
Market Opportunity: Social + LTE + Commerce
Wi-Fi Direct: Market View of Product Categories, Products, and Vendors
Strategic Alliances in the Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Ecosystem
HTML5 Solutions and Applications
Market Opportunity: Wi-Fi Direct
Hybrid Mobile-Cloud Computing: Driving the Future of Enterprise Mobility
Machine to Machine (M2M) Applications in the Cloud
Market Opportunity: Super WiFi
Google vs. Competitors: Commerce Market - Wallet Systems
Mobile Payments: The Market for Travelers, Unbanked, and No/Low Credit Users
Why BYOT is More Important than BYOD
SoLoMo Gaming in 3G, LTE, Cloud, and HTML5 Ecosystem: Market Analysis & Forecast 2012 - 2017
Smart Grid and Smart Phones Putting Energy Management in the Hands of Consumers and Enterprise
Mobile Gaming Piracy: Market Analysis, Initiatives and Solutions to Defeat Game Piracy in 3G, LTE and the Cloud Ecosystem
Smartphones: Android Platform
The Future of App Stores
The ROI of Video in an LTE World
Mobile Marketing in India: Opportunity Analysis and Forecast 2012-2017
Wearable Computing Devices Market: Global Market Analysis and Forecast 2012 - 2017
M2M Solutions: Global Market Analysis and Forecasts 2012 - 2017
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Market, Industry Verticals, Business Strategy and Planning
Google in Mobile and Online Video Advertising: YouTube, Android, and More
SoMoClo: The Convergence of Social, Mobile, and Cloud Solutions and Applications
Next Generation Wireless Devices: Market for Embedded Computing + M2M Solutions + Wearable Devices + Augmented Reality
Mobile Security and Privacy in 3G & LTE: Strategies, Solutions and Market Forecast Analysis 2012-2017
Google vs. Carriers: SWOT Analysis and Future of Telecom and Commerce
Subscriber Data Management (SDM) with LTE and Beyond: Market Opportunities and Forecast 2012 - 2017
The Future of Mobile Payments: Continuation of Commerce during Global Economic Crisis
Mobile Gaming Asia: Market and Forecast Analysis, 2nd Edition
Mobile Commerce in Virtual and Augmented Reality
Telecom Network APIs 2012 - 2016
The Evolution of Google: Communications, Content, Commerce and Applications 2012 - 2017
Mobile Bar Code Marketing: Challenges, Opportunities, Global Outlook 2012-2017
Mobile Commerce Carrier Strategies
Computing, Content, Applications, and Commerce in the Cloud: Legacy Network Operator Threats and Opportunities
Mobile Commerce Technologies
4G Cloud Services for Mobile Governance
Market Opportunity: Presence in IMS
Personal Electronics Power-cycle: Smart-phones and Tablet Devices Drive Growth (with forecasts through 2016)
Mobile VAS Markets, Applications, and Opportunities - 2nd Edition
Google in Mobile Commerce
Mobile Commerce in the Cloud: The Impact of Cloud-based Operations on Mobile Business Models and Operations
Mobile Commerce Vendor Analysis 2012
WiMAX Service Providers by Operator 2012
WiMAX Service Providers by Country 2012
WLAN Market 2012: Wireless Local Area Network Market Study & Business Overview
Mobile Location Commerce 2012 - 2017
IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) : The Market for Applications & Services 2012-2017
Sony PlayStation Vita: Mobile Console vs. Cellphone-based Gaming Market 2012-2017
Mobile Applications and Widgets: Portable Applications on Mobile Platforms, Fifth Edition
The LTE Device Marketplace: Ecosystem, Roadmap, Key Trends, Shipments/Market Share, and Global Forecast by Vendor 2012 - 2016
Network Operator Monetization Strategies: Leveraging New Sources of Revenue
Mobile Commerce Market and Forecast 2012 - 2017
Google's Mobile Advertising Strategy
Smartphones: New User Paradigms and Behaviors
Google vs. Incumbent Service Providers
Next Generation Mobile Commerce: Beyond Cell Phones
Global Cellular Handset Update: Market, Technology, Vendor, and Application Analysis
Mobile Applications Stores 2012: Asia - Market Analysis and Business Assessment
Mobile Applications Stores 2012: Europe - Market Analysis and Business Assessment
Mobile Applications Stores 2012: North America - Market Analysis and Business Assessment
Next Generation Messaging over IMS
Mobile Commerce and Handsets: Identifying Opportunities and Market Potential
Mobile Gaming Asia: Market and Forecast Analysis
Global LTE Industry Landscape: Adoption, Applications, Deployments and Subscriptions by Region, Country, Spectrum and Operator 2011 - 2015
Mobile Banking: State of the Market and Future Opportunities
Mobile Payments: USA Market Analysis
Mobile Marketing & Advertising 2013: Challenges and Opportunities
Future of Mobile Payment Systems: Rise of the Mobile Wallet 2012-2017
Mobile Social Commerce: Social Media + Mobile Commerce Creates Market Opportunities
Google + Social Commerce: Evaluating Opportunities and Business Issues
Market Opportunity: Call Continuity in Voice over LTE (VoLTE)
Market Opportunity: mVoIP + Social + Presence
Market Opportunity: Free VoIP over Wireless vs. VoLTE
Where is the Money in Near Field Communications?
IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Applications: Moving Beyond Voice over LTE (VoLTE)
Market Opportunity: Location-based Services (LBS) Mediation and Federation
Mobile Local Search Market 2011-2014
Mobile Devices and OS Comparative Analysis
Unified Communications (UC) over IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS): Solutions and Market/Business Analysis
The Evolution of Android: It's Ecosystem and Impact in the Mobile Application Marketplace
The 2011 Ultimate Guide to Location Based Services and Applications
5G: The NanoCore
Location as a Service (LaaS)
iPad & Social Media: A Paradigm Shift for Business
Mobile Proximity and Location Based Advertising within Reach
Future of SMS Aggregators: Business Model, Ecosystem and Value Chain
iPad in Healthcare: Challenges & Opportunities
iPad in Healthcare: Quantitative Assessment and Qualitative Analysis
Google in LBS: Location-based Advertising Patent
The Apple iPad: New Standard for Mobile Computing & Wireless Expectations?
Short Message Service (SMS): Ecosystem and Value Chain
Mobile Wallet: Location-based Commerce and Peer-to-Peer Payments
Application Stores: Game Plan for Network Operators
Mobile Application Marketplace
Android Smartphone Marketplace
Mobile Applications: Impacts on Network Operations and Business Opportunities
Mobilizing Facebook: Analysis and Reference Guide for Mobile Social Networking
The Definitive Guide to Location-based Services
Touch Screen Smartphone Comparative Analysis with Market Predictions and Business Opportunities
Proximity Marketing with Bluetooth
Push to Talk over Cellular (PoC): Business Opportunities
Next Generation Messaging: Evolution to IMS and SIP
Google Android and the Wireless Ecosystem
Mobile Messaging Business and Technology
Mobile TV: Technology and Solutions for Implementation and Operation
Mobile Gambling: Obstacles, Issues and Opportunities
Definitive Guide to Mobile Positioning and Location Management
