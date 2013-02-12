Global WLAN Equipment Market 2012-2016 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global WLAN Equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 17.81 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing adoption of smartphones and tablets. The Global WLAN Equipment market has also been witnessing the increasing enterprise mobility. However, the network security issues could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global WLAN Equipment Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global WLAN Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Aruba Networks Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., and Netgear Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Alcatel-Lucent, Aerohive Networks, Brocade Communications Systems Inc., D-Link Corp., Enterasys Networks Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Meru Networks Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Polycom Inc., Ruckus Wireless Inc., Xirrus Inc., Meraki Inc., and TP-Link Technologies Co. Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

