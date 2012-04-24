Global WLAN IC Market 2011-2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2012 -- The Global WLAN IC market to grow at a CAGR of 5.2 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for Wi-Fi in consumer electronics. The Global WLAN IC market has also been witnessing technology convergence in WLAN ICs. However, the increasing complexity of WLAN ICs could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global WLAN IC Market 2011-2015 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it discusses the Global WLAN IC market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Broadcom Corp., Marvell, Qualcomm Atheros, and Texas Instruments.



Key questions answered in this report:

- What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

- What key trends is this market subject to?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



