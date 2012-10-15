Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2012 -- The global wood-based panel market valued over US$80 billion in 2011, of which the Asia-Pacific market accounted for a 40.6% share and was the largest wood-based panel regional market. It was followed by the European and North American markets, both of which managed to retain their respective positions as the second- and third-largest markets despite the impact of the global financial crisis. Moreover, continuing market uncertainty in Europe and sluggish growth in the US is expected to reduce the market share of both markets over the forecast period, with the Asia-Pacific market expected to gain at their expense due to rapidly increasing demand from continually expanding economies such as China and India. Overall, Timetric expects the share of the European wood-based panel market to fall from 33.6% in 2011 to 28.6% in 2016, and projects that the share of the North American market will fall from 18.1% in 2011 to 14.6% in 2016.



Key Highlights



- Medium density fiberboard (MDF) is expected to record the fastest growth and outpace global market growth.

- The Asia-Pacific wood-based panels market is expected to grow faster and account for a larger market share than other regional markets by 2016.

- There will be a growing trend of forest plantation to increase sustainability of the global wood-based panel industry.

- Technology and regulations are expected to play a vital role in ensuring environmental conservation and making wood-based panels a sustainable product.



Scope



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the wood-based panels market globally:



- Historical (2007-2011) and forecast (2012-2016) valuations of the wood-based panels market in Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Europe, North America and Latin America

- Values are provided for plywood, medium density fibreboard (MDF), particle board, oriented strand board (OSB), veneered panels and other fibreboard

- Breakdown of values at the country level (44 countries)

- Analysis of key events and factors driving wood-based panels markets globally

- Profiles of key companies operating in the wood-based panels industry



Companies Mentioned in this Report: Universal Forest Products Inc., Norbord Inc., CSR Limited, Kronospan Limited, Fletcher Building Limited, BlueLinx Holdings Inc., Forest Enterprises Australia Ltd, Arespan Brocca S.r.l.



