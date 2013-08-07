Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Workforce Management Software Market in the Retail Industry 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Workforce Management Software market in the Retail industry to grow at a CAGR of 5.67 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased demand from Small and Medium-sized Enterprises. The Global Workforce Management Software market in the Retail industry has also been witnessing the emergence of cloud-based WFM solutions. However, the high cost of implementation could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Workforce Management Software Market in the Retail Industry 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Workforce Management Software market in the Retail industry landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Automatic Data Processing Inc., Kronos Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP AG, and Reflexis Systems Inc.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are Atoss Software AG, Infor Global Solutions, RedPrairie Corp., and Primion Technology AG.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

