Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2020 -- The Global "Wound Care Devices" Market is expected to rise at a healthy CAGR of 5.1% between 2017 and 2025 as per a new report by Fortune Business Insights. Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled "Wound Care Devices Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2025" provides insights on factors enabling growth in the market. As per the report, the market was valued at US$ 1994.8 Mn in 2017 and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 2949.2 Mn by 2025.

Key Players Operating in The Wound Care Devices Market Include:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



- Smith & Nephew

- KCI Licensing, Inc.

- Talley Group Ltd

- Cardinal Health

- ConvaTec

- DeRoyal

- Devon Medical Products

- BSN medical

- Medela AG

- Other Prominent Players



Highlights of the Wound Care Devices Market Report Include:

- Microscopic study of the various factors driving and restraining the market

- Careful classification and research of the market segments

- Accurate computation of market figures

- Comprehensive analysis of the regional dynamics and competitive landscape



The report focuses on global major leading industry players of market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information.

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Wound Care Devices Market Forecast provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Easy Accessibility of Products to Help Market Grow in North America

The wound care devices market in North America was valued at US$ 796.4 Mn in the year 2017 and is expected to grow at a higher percentage during the forecast years. Growing geriatric pollution and rising awareness about wound care treatment are key factors driving the market in this region.

Furthermore, rising prevalence of different types of ulcers in the U.S. is expected to facilitate growth of the market, stirring demand for wound care dressings. As per a study conducted by the CDC, the U.S., registers 2.5 million patients suffering from pressure ulcers each year. Besides North America, Asia Pacific is projected to show attractive growth owing to large population bases especially in China and India. Also, growing prevalence of diabetes in this region is expected to drive the market Asia Pacific.



Increase in Governments Spending to Fuel Demand for Wound Care Devices

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetic foot ulcers among the geriatric population and obesity is enabling growth in the market. This will further fuel the demand for wound care therapies and wound care medical devices. As diabetic foot ulcers take time to heal, wound care products help to reduce the healing time and improve the patient's quality of life. In addition to this, the rising awareness about hygienic conditions among patients is escalating demand for wound care devices. The growth of the market is boosting on account of rising per capita expenditure on healthcare and disposable income especially in developing countries.

Objective of Studies:

- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

- To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyse the Wound Care Devices Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc.

- To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Wound Care Devices Market

- To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current Wound Care Devices Market size and future prospective.

- To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

- To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.

- To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Wound Care Devices Market



Detailed Table of Content:



- Introduction

o Research Scope

o Market Segmentation

o Research Methodology

o Definitions and Assumptions

- Executive Summary

- Market Dynamics

o Market Drivers

o Market Restraints

o Market Opportunities

- Key Insights

o Prevalence of key Indications, 2017 (Key Countries)

o Economic cost Burden, Chronic wounds (Key Countries)

o Reimbursement Scenario, Key Countries

o Pricing Analysis, Key Players, 2017



This Report Answers the Following Questions:



- What are the Wound Care Devices Market trends and growth drivers?

- How many segments does the market contain?

- What are the opportunities and challenges that the market may face?

- How are the key players keeping up with the changing consumer behavior?

- What are the latest industry developments?



