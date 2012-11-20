Global Wound Care Market 2011-2015: MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Wound Care market to grow at a CAGR of 5.3 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in aging population. The Global Wound Care market has also been witnessing the trend of increasing demand for combination dressings. However, the intense competition among vendors could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Wound Care Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Wound Care market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include Kinetic Concepts Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Johnson & Johnson, and ConvaTec Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Molnlycke Health Care AB, Coloplast A/S, Covidien plc, Coloplast, Systagenix Wound Management Ltd., 3M Healthcare Ltd., Baxter International Inc., Beiersdorf AG, BSN Medical GmbH & Co. KG, C.R. Bard Inc., Derma Sciences Inc., and Medline Industries Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



