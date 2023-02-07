Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2023 -- The wound debridement market is a rapidly growing segment of the medical industry, with a steady increase in demand for products and services related to wound management. Wound debridement is a key element of wound care, as it removes dead and damaged tissue, allowing the body to heal itself faster and more effectively.



Currently, Wound Debridement Market is projected to reach a value of over $ 1,162 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 7.2 % over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic wounds, such as diabetic foot ulcers and pressure ulcers, as well as the growing demand for advanced wound care products and services.



The market is segmented by type into enzymatic debridement, mechanical debridement, autolytic debridement, and others. The enzymatic debridement segment is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period, as it is the most widely used method for wound debridement. Additionally, the rising demand for enzymatic debridement products and services is expected to drive the market growth.



The market is further segmented by end-use into hospitals, clinics, and homecare settings. Hospitals are expected to hold the largest share of the market, as they offer specialized services for wound debridement. The increasing number of hospitals and clinics offering specialized wound care services is expected to fuel the market growth.



The enzymatic debridement segment accounted for the largest share of the wound debridement market, by product, in 2019



Based on product, the wound debridement market is categorized into enzymatic, autolytic, mechanical, surgical, ultrasonic, and others. The enzymatic debridement products segment commanded the largest share of the global wound debridement market in 2019. This is primarily attributed to factors such as their high efficacy in debriding and strong market penetration.



Diabetic foot ulcers segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period



Based on wound type, the wound debridement market has been segmented into diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs), venous leg ulcers (VLUs), pressure ulcers, surgical & traumatic wounds, burns, and other wounds. The DFUs segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes and the rising geriatric population.



Recent Developments



In April 2019, RLS Global (Sweden) received CE approval for ChloraSolv

In July 2017, Smith & Nephew (UK) opened a new R&D center in Hull, UK

