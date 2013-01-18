Global Wound Dressing Market 2012-2016:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Wound Dressing market to grow at a CAGR of 5.6 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in the aging population. The Global Wound Dressing market has also been witnessing the trend of increasing demand for combination dressings. However, the high cost of advanced dressing products could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



To Buy The Copy Of This Report visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-wound-dressing-market-2012-2016



TechNavio's report, the Global Wound Dressing market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Wound Dressing market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Smith and Nephew plc, Molnlycke Health Care AB, ConvaTec Inc., and Kinetic Concepts Inc.



To Browse All Reports visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Systagenix Wound Management, Coloplast A/S, 3M Healthcare Ltd., Paul Hartmann AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Covidien plc, Ethicon Inc., Baxter International Inc., Beiersdorf AG, BSN Medical GmbH and Co. KG, C.R. Bard Inc., Derma Sciences Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corp., Medline Industries Inc., and Organogenesis Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



To Buy The Copy Of This Report visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/158767