Global X-Ray Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research "X- Ray Market (Portable, Handheld, Digital Radiography, Computed Radiography, Flat Panel Detection Systems, Mammography) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast, 2012 - 2018" the market for x-rays was valued at USD 7.5 billion in 2011 and it is expected to reach an estimated value of USD 9.8 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2012 to 2018.



Browse full Report with TOC: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/x-ray-market.html



The X-ray machines are devices that produce x-ray radiations. These x-ray radiations are then used for medical diagnosis and interventional (e.g. catheter placement) purposes. This report includes the market estimation of the global x-ray market for the forecast period 2012 – 2018 in terms of USD million, keeping 2011 as the base year. Moreover, the market trends and recent developments have been taken into account while forecasting the market growth and revenue for the period 2012 – 2018.

The overall x-ray market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, application and geography and the market estimations for each of these segments in terms of USD million



is provided in this report. The x-ray product market is segmented into stationary and portable x-ray market and the portable x-ray market is further segmented into mobile and handheld x-ray market.

The global x-market is divided into three sub-types on the basis of technology namely analog, digital radiography and computed radiography systems. The overall digital x-ray systems market is segmented into high-density line-scan solid state detection based digital x-ray systems and flat panel detection based digital x-ray systems. The flat panel detection based digital x-ray systems market is further segmented into indirect (a-Si) and direct (a-Se) based digital x-ray systems.



The x-ray market by applications is segmented into mammography, cardiovascular x-ray, respiratory (chest) x-ray, dental x-ray and other applications (orthopedic, urology, abdominal etc.). The x-ray market is also estimated and analyzed on the basis of geographic regions namely North America, Latin America, Africa, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.



Related Reports:

X-Ray Devices Market: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/x-ray-devices-market.html

Medical Imaging Equipment Market: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/medical-imaging-equipment-market.html

Pre-Owned Medical Devices Market: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pre-owned-medical-devices-market.html



The chapter on competitive landscape consists of market share analysis of the global x-ray market by key players for 2011. Some of the key players of this market include GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems, Hitachi Medical Systems, Varian Medical Systems, Shimazdu Corporation and others. The role of these market players in the global x-ray market is analyzed by profiling them on the basis of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments.



The global x-ray market is categorized into the following segments:



X-Ray Market by Products

- Stationary X-Ray

- Portable X-Ray

- Mobile X-Ray

- Handheld X-Ray



X-Ray Market by Technology

- Analog X-Ray Systems

- Computed Radiography X-Ray Systems

- Digital Radiography X-Ray Systems

- Digital X-Ray Market, by Image Detection Systems

- High Density Line Scan Solid State Detection Based Digital X-Ray Systems

- Flat Panel Detection (FPD) Based Digital X-Ray Systems

- X-Ray Market by Applications

- Cardiovascular X-Ray

- Mammography

- Respiratory X-Ray (Chest X-Ray)

- Dental X-Ray

- Others (Orthopedic, Abdominal, Urology)



X-Ray Market by Geography

- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- Latin America

- Africa

- South Africa

- Rest of Africa

- Rest of the World (RoW)



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers.

We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.



Contact:



Transparency Market Research

90 State Street,

Suite 700, Albany,NY – 12207,

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/



Blogs:

http://usamarketresearch.wordpress.com/

http://usamarketresearch.blogspot.com/