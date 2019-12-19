Global Yeast Market: Outlook, Opportunity, Projects, Application & Company Analysis 2025: Exclusive Report by Infinium Global Research

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2019 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a premium report on "Yeast Market (Type - Baker's Yeast, Brewer's Yeast, Wine Yeast, Bioethanol Yeast, Feed Yeast, and Other Types; Application - Food, Feed, and Other Applications; Form - Dry Yeast, Instant Yeast, Fresh Yeast, and Other Forms): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The global yeast market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



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According to the IGR research analysts the growing industrial application of yeast driving the growth of the market. Yeasts are unicellular fungi and consequently are eukaryotes. A eukaryote is any organism whose cells contain a nucleus and other organelles enclosed within membranes. The yeast species Saccharomyces cerevisiae that has been associated with brewing distilling and wine making. Moreover, yeast is widely used in bakery and in plethora of medical applications.



Varied Application of Yeasts in Industrial Sector will Drive the Growth of the Global Yeast Market



The report gives an in-depth analysis of the global yeast market, focuses on the market opportunities along with the trends driving the market. The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential; and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth. It provides the market segmentation by type ( baker's yeast, brewer's yeast, wine yeast, bioethanol yeast, feed yeast and other types ), by application ( food, feed and other applications), by form ( dry yeast, instant yeast, fresh yeast, other forms) and by region. Dry yeast used by generations of bread bakers. Fresh yeast is in great demand in bakery as it gets activated more quickly than dried yeast and also stays active for a longer period of time.



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North America Region is the Market Leader in the Global Yeast Market



North America holds the largest share in the yeast market owing to increasing investment in scientific research, the presence of a large number of the food and beverage companies and growing application of the biofuel are helping to grow the demand of the yeast market in this region. The Asia-Pacific region is growing with a healthy CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing demand for the yeast-based products for the food and beverage industry in this region.



Key Players in the Global Yeast Market



The key players featured in the report are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Kerry Group, Cargill, Incorporated, Nutreco N.V., Great Places to Work, Oriental Yeast Co., Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Alltech, and Lesaffre. In April 2019, Cargill's cocoa and chocolate business and Smet, a leading Belgium-based supplier of chocolate and sweets decorations to the food service and confectionary markets, announce their intent to bring together their global gourmet chocolate activities. The proposed acquisition will broaden Cargill's portfolio and services to artisans and chocolatiers, bakery, hospitality businesses and food services.



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Reasons to Buy this Report:



=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the yeast.



=> Complete coverage of all the product type and applications segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.



=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.



=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.